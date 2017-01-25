Letters: Iain Christie, January 24, 2017

The Prime Minister has announced her intention to push justice and fairness to the fore of her administration and to spread the effect throughout the population so as not merely to benefit the fortunate few.

This must be a difficult proposal for a Tory politician of many years standing to make, as it flies in the face of virtually all the economic policies previously, and currently, espoused by her and her colleagues.

Concerning the adult world (I am not speaking of the problems in childhood), I feel the reason that she is able to make this proposal with apparent confidence emanates from her perception that power is currently being accrued by making dramatic voter-appeal announcements in the knowledge that subsequent non-achievement has virtually no detrimental effect on popularity. Her beliefs have been educated through the common but ridiculous modern system of promoting up the administration ladder only those who will loyally pass upwards the news their “bosses” wish to receive.

Until now she has appeared not to have grasped the linkage between the injustice and inequality that she now purports to attack and the mental health issues that are suddenly prevalent in her mind. It is difficult to imagine that the rest of her party have employed much depth of thought on the subjects, or the linkage between them, in Cabinet or Committee Rooms, but to assist them, may I suggest that she gives consideration to protection for whistle-blowers, the often unsung heroes of public service. Anti-bullying in the workplace must also be given far higher priority, and training employers and their management teams to offer more support to victims is a system that requires much deeper thought.

Perhaps a discussion with Frances O’Grady and other Trade Union representatives might further her knowledge on these extremely important subjects.

I Christie, Silver Drive, Dersingham