Letters: Jack Morton, may 19, 2017

Are your readers aware that the moment Theresa May wins her expected landslide victory, she plans to introduce a free vote on a bill to reprieve the Hunting with Dogs Act? The fact that one of their first acts in power is to introduce this barbarous act into our countryside against the express wishes of 78 per cent of the population says a lot about their priorities.

After a conversation with her before the last election I know first-hand that my MP Elizabeth Truss supports the sport of chasing wild animals across the countryside with baying hounds to the point of exhaustion before ripping them apart to the roars of approval of the sports men and women.

Jack Morton

Magdalen