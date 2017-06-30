Letters: Jane Denton, June 30, 2017

Having just seen the report regarding Hardings Way, as a daily driver into and out of Lynn at peak times, I have long thought that the rarely used bus lane would be better utilised if it was open to one way traffic during heavy traffic times.

Perhaps opening it to traffic coming into town but only as a left turn from Wisbech Road in the mornings and in reverse in the afternoon/evenings would relieve some of the bottleneck that occurs at the Southgates. Also, Saturday lunchtimes would be beneficial. I have been known to leave work at 1pm on a Saturday to travel along London Road towards the Southgates and have sat stationary with my engine turned off.

The road networks around Lynn are a nightmare, especially at peak times or if, as seems to happen with increasing regularity, there is an incident on the Queen Elizabeth Way which causes a complete gridlock. With the increased housing stock being created on the peripheral areas there is an even more urgent need to ensure that we can all get to where we want to go with the minimum amount of delay.

I am hoping that the council, town planner and highways agencies can look at the whole picture and make all our lives just that little bit easier.