Letters: Jeremy Dearling, June 13, 2017

I make no secret that I value opposition in a stable democracy.

Nevertheless I confess to being ashamed of, and embarrassed by, the 12.million of my fellow countrymen who feel it is appropriate to vote for a man who has never condemned terrorists, who has shared a platform with the IRA and who described an organisation committed to the destruction of Israel, politically, structurally, geographically and its population, as his “friends”.

We live in a democracy, and unlike the Remoaners, I don’t seek to overturn the democratic vote, but I know I’m not alone in being dismayed by the decision of many to support a man whose associations with terrorists puts a question mark over his integrity surrounding the theme.

Jeremy Dearling

Lynn