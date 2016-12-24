Letters: Jo Rust, December 23, 2016

The UK exports £7.7 billion of weaponry every year.

This includes to countries that have questionable human rights records, including Saudi Arabia, our “allies”.

The United Nations estimates that, of the 4,000 civilian deaths, at least 60 per cent of these have come from air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

The UK government is allowing the export of military equipment under a form of licence called Open Individual Export Licences. They reduce the transparency of our exports.

So, the question is, how much do our arms exports contribute to the displacement of whole communities because of war? And, if the case is that they do, isn’t it incumbent on us to accept refugees whose lives have been destroyed because of it?

Jo Rust

Gayton Road, Gaywood