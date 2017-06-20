Letters: Jo Rust, June 20, 2017

I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to the 15,620 people of North West Norfolk who voted for me in the General Election.

It was a huge honour to stand for election again here, in the area that I grew up, work in and live in with my family and friends.

Nationally the country voted for change and I look forward to that happening. I’ll continue to be a strong voice in our area and stand up for what I and so many others believe in.

In response to Jeremy Dearling’s recent letter, claiming Jeremy Corbyn has never condemned terrorists; such statements are false and ignore the part he played in talks to bring about peace.

There is plenty of TV footage that show him condemning terrorists and I urge Mr Dearling to look for them.

It must be pointed out that the government I assume Mr Dearling supports are currently doing all they can to form a coalition with the DUP, a party who are the political wing of the Ulster Resistance and the Ulster Defence Association.

When insults are being bandied about about Jeremy Corbyn, as they have, it’s worth looking at the current government here and now and who they’re working with. How many of you will openly admit to supporting this coalition?