Letters: Jo Rust, May 5, 2017

Lloyd Diggines claims his respect and admiration for Theresa May and the Queen are evidence that he’s not a misogynist; I’d suggest rather that it’s evidence of his respect for the established order.

His love of the establishment and all it stands for seems clear to me, he seems to have a pecking order in mind and his “harmless, light-hearted quip” made that plain to see. There are other definitions of the word misogynist and I think this is one Lloyd might prefer – “dislike of, contempt for, or ingrained prejudice against women”.

No mention of “woman-hating monster” but closer to the mark I suspect.

And thanks, John Prendergast, much appreciated. See you all on the campaign trail.

Jo Rust

Gayton Road, Gaywood