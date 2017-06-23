Letters: John Croote, June 23, 2017

Yet again the footpaths around the Wiggenhalls and beyond are so overgrown that it takes a determined effort to negotiate with grass, nettles, cow parsley ect at shoulder height.
I regularly walk these paths and, with apologies to the farmers, often need to encroach on their cropped headland to find a way though. These are public rights of way and are signposted as such. Has West Norfolk Council no responsibilities to maintain these paths ? I cannot be the only one affected. Come on ramblers and other walking bodies, make your collective voices be heard.
