May I appeal to the owners of classic and vintage motorcycles that exhibited their machines at the Stradsett show to come along to the Hilgay show being held Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, and, of course, any other owners would be most welcome.

The bikes would be both static and paraded in the grand ring. I am John Croote, motorcycle coordinator, and please don’t hesitate to call me on 01553 617971 any time.

John Croote

St Germans