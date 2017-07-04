Letters: John Hawley, July 4, 2017

Has anyone noticed the card, at the checkout displayed at the tills in Tesco in Downham stating that anyone purchasing alcohol must show that they are over 25 years old?

It makes you think, if they have not got the sense to control their drinking by the age of 25, then for God’s sake why let them vote at 18, and some idiots say make it 16?Many of them have not experienced enough of life at that age, not all of them, but most. Look at the last election. Labour promised them unlimited extras and they fell for it. They do not realise that it is a way of life, that candidates will promise the earth to get voted in, then drop you as soon as they get what they want. I was in the transport and general workers’ union at the age of 20 so I could get a job. I am now 84, and recently tried to cancel my retired membership card in disgust. I couldn’t get it done.