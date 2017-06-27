Letters: John Smith, June 27, 2017

I read with amazement the letter from Anne Milner, from Heacham, that she has been in the area for 30 years and does not know who was Henry le Strange, the founder of New Hunstanton, especially as the le Strange family was responsible for many of the iconic buildings in the town.

Has she never visited the Golden Lion, wondered why there is a “le Strange Arms,” spent time on The Green, walked in the Hunstanton Gardens, used the recreation ground or visited Old Hunstanton Church?. The le Strange influence on Hunstanton was profound. If she would care to visit the Hunstanton Heritage Centre I will be only to pleased to show them the history of Victorian Hunstanton and the influence that Henry had on the town. The exhibition will be open every day throughout July, and is free.