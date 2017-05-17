Letters: Julian Litten, May 12, 2017

Come on, Lynn News! How embarassing that you have to ask for details of 1 High Street and James Dyker Thew (Lynn News, May 2), for Thew was not only a general printer but also the publisher and printer of the Lynn News & Advertiser.

It was his father, the Lynn stationer, John Thew, the founder of the Lynn News & Advertiser, who first occupied 1, 2 and 3 High Street from which he ran his printing business. 1 High Street itself was built in 1816 on the site of Walter Coney’s house, at that time in the ownership of Samuel Newham, and subsequently purchased by John Thew Snr some time in the 1830s or 1840s. John Thew died in the living quarters of 1 High Street in 1856 at the age of 57 and lies buried in Section D of Hardwick Road Cemetery beneath a rather fine monument executed by William Brown of London Road. Similarly his son, John Dyker Thew, who died at his Stonegate Street house in 1891 at the age of 67, is also buried in Hardwick Road Cemetery, in Section P.

However, Ryan Rix and Gary New might like to know that by far the most important recent “find” in 1 High Street is not so much the public notice printed by J D Thew but the “gothic” wallpaper to which it is pasted, as this dates from c.1816, the date of 1 High Street, and is an extremely interesting and rare example of Regency wallpaper. Indeed, rather than cover it all up it would certainly be worthwhile making a feature of this as part of the current development, much in the same way that PizzaExpress, a few doors away, did with the section of medieval walling which they discovered during their renovation.

Dr Julian Litten

Chairman Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery