Letters: Keith Rudd, May 5, 2017

I have to say the letter from Alderman Wilkinson summed up the present council leader’s draconian behaviour towards the Mick Wright, Freedom of Borough application, quite succinctly.

When Cllr Nockholds, deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage, health and wellbeing supported her leader’s stance and later the cabinet decision on April 11 it did shake me when I see her so often on photographs of sporting events and achievement in the borough.

The council does support sports activity in the borough, from a health issue and to recognise and encourage achievement.

Reading Alderman Wilkinson’s appraisal of efforts in the 1980-90s to modernise the council’s approach to their recognition of service and achievement in the grassroots population, it is such disappointment to realise it was to no avail.

His recognition that Mick Wright is a true role model of success in sport; playing within the rules and the commitment to bringing success for his chosen town of residence is a true statement of what drove Mick during his playing days.

Our senior councillors’ approach to this 15-month episode is shameful.

Keith Rudd

by email