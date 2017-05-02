Letters: Malcolm Cox, April 28, 2017

So there we were, March 31, on “The Rock” chatting to some of the local Gibraltarians.

Inevitably Brexit was the topic where 96 per cent of its residents voted to remain in the EU. They were anxious and baffled, even the monkeys looked a bit depressed.

And then on All Fool’s Day we listened to Iain Duncan Smith doing his usual rallying, “time to unite, come together and face our bright future etc.”

We heard another Tory with a similar track record of leadership, Michael Howard. He just couldn’t wait to pile in with sabre rattling and jibes against the EU at a time when our PM (yes remainer) and her team are daily caught like bunnies in the headlights stuck with a result they did not expect.

Bravo all you Brexiteers, you bought a turkey and I do not mean the one that Farage lied about. And of course our principled PM, a straight-talking vicar’s daughter as she likes to remind us, is doing exactly what she said she would not do only a couple of weeks ago. La-la land beckons!

Malcolm Cox

Terrington St Clement