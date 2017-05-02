Search

Letters: Malcolm Cox, April 28, 2017

Aerial shot of 2 British Army Apache helicopters ranged in a weapons safe configuration onboard HMS OCEAN, about to launch for weapons firing in exercise ranges off Gibraltar. A significant milestone in proving the capability of Apache to operate and strike from the sea, 30mm cannon and Hellfire missiles were successfully fired against seaborne targets in a long-planned exercise near Gibraltar. In total, 550 rounds of 30mm and 9 radar-guided Hellfire missiles were fired, achieving a 100% strike rate. This was the first time that Hellfire has been launched in the maritime environment. The last two weeks have seen a succession of firsts for the Army Air Corps (AAC) Attack Helicopter Force at sea. Currently deployed onboard HMS Ocean, the Royal Navys largest warship, 656 Squadron from 4 Regiment AAC have spent the past few weeks conducting intensive training that will allow them to operate by day and by night.

So there we were, March 31, on “The Rock” chatting to some of the local Gibraltarians.

Inevitably Brexit was the topic where 96 per cent of its residents voted to remain in the EU. They were anxious and baffled, even the monkeys looked a bit depressed.

And then on All Fool’s Day we listened to Iain Duncan Smith doing his usual rallying, “time to unite, come together and face our bright future etc.”

We heard another Tory with a similar track record of leadership, Michael Howard. He just couldn’t wait to pile in with sabre rattling and jibes against the EU at a time when our PM (yes remainer) and her team are daily caught like bunnies in the headlights stuck with a result they did not expect.

Bravo all you Brexiteers, you bought a turkey and I do not mean the one that Farage lied about. And of course our principled PM, a straight-talking vicar’s daughter as she likes to remind us, is doing exactly what she said she would not do only a couple of weeks ago. La-la land beckons!

Malcolm Cox

Terrington St Clement