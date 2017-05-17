Letters: Malcolm Cox, May 16, 2017

A brief response to Lloyd Diggines (April 24). I must admit, Lloyd, that I am surprised you have revived this issue and your second paragraph screams out “Methinks he doth protest too much” (Hamlet, William Shakespeare).

This is followed by a repeat that your remarks were merely a “light-hearted quip” suggesting that you are seeking an escape route for something you are now uncomfortable with. You could easily have chosen other terms to phrase your initial attack on Jo Rust and by implication Rev Laura Baker in their anti-Trump protest.

You wrote something like “me and my mates had a good laugh down the pub.” The subject of the protest was misogyny, pure and simple so stop complaining about being exposed.

As to your chosen female role models, Elizabeth the second and Theresa the first, both privileged ladies, well that is your choice. As you say our monarch and our Prime Minister are “two of the most powerful and influential women in Britain.” That is precisely the point, “Jo Rust and her merry band of protesters” speak up for all those women who are the polar opposite, ignored and powerless.

I am now going for a touch of irony, I think you should be man enough to simply apologise to your female targets and also to me for those foolish assumptions (“Labour Party comrades”).

Malcolm Cox

Terrington St Clement