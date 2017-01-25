Letters: Marilyn Cook, January 20, 2017

While it is lovely that this popular night spot, Chicago’s in Lynn, is being refurbished, can the new nightclub please continue with the once-a-month early evening disco for the disabled?

For some this is the only time they and their carers can go out in the evening and enjoy the music and dancing that “normal people” take for granted.

They were devastated when it had to close so we do hope that the owners remember the disabled of Lynn when it reopens. It’s amazing how much they enjoy dancing, even in a wheelchair.

Marilyn Cook, Rectory Lane, Weeting