Letters: Mark Wright, June 30, 2017

Next year sees the 50th anniversary of the closure of Lynn as a railway hub for North Norfolk.

Admittedly the Hunstanton line did struggle on for a further year but by 1970 Lynn was just a rail terminus of a branch line from Ely with some of the intermediate stations closed. So we have refurbished station with all its platforms available but only an hourly London train for most of the day. However a railway revival is taking place elsewhere in Britain. Some lines in Scotland have been rebuilt with traffic far exceeding expectations putting pressure on the inadequate rolling stock. Rail travel is now the highest in Britain, even after all the closures, since 1920. So what can Lynn do to claw back some of the errors of half a century ago? The local authorities had the foresight to ban development of the track bed of closed lines, except for road improvements. Tram-trains have been hugely successful elsewhere and could be the answer for the revival of lines out of Lynn with park-and-ride stations. Unfortunately Network Rail has put all sorts of administrative barriers up against rail developments.Political pressure needs to be put on authorities to speed up and cheapen procedures.