Letters: Michael Harvey, June 23, 2017

Many thanks to the Good Samaritan who was walking her dog in Reffley Wood on Tuesday, May 30 with her friend.

She came to my aid when I tripped over, fell off the wooden walkway which was 2ft off the ground and gashed my left hand. She checked me over and helped me back to her car to drive me to my wife so that she could take me to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for stitches. The staff there did a splendid job. Amazingly only two people were waiting in A&E that day.