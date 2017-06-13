Letters: Mike Smith, June 13, 2017

I have been reading your front page headline about a pet dog being attacked by a “Staffordshire terrier.”

Firstly, I should say as a dog lover it is always terrible when a small dog is attacked and injured by a larger dog. However, I would ask you what is a Staffordshire terrier? I assume you mean a Staffordshire bull terrier. If you do, how do you know it was a Staffordshire bull terrier? According to your article the owner of the larger dog just got his dog and went. Do you have any photos of the larger dog? Does either Mr or Mrs Page have the required knowledge to identify any particular breed of dog?

If the answer to any of these questions is ‘no’, you shouldn’t blast your front page with guess work or speculation, especially without proof of breed. You didn’t even use the words Staffordshire terrier type (cross bred).

As you may have guessed, I am a dog owner and have been for 30 years. Over those years I have owned six pedigree Staffies, not once have any of them ever attacked another dog or, more importantly, a person. I would trust our latest pup and all our previous dogs with my grandchildren. Yes, of course, we supervise them, but all dogs should be supervised with young children around, even small breeds.

One thing I would ask you. Was the chihuahua on a lead? Was the larger dog on a lead?

If not, why not? My point is when looking for blame, try the other end of the lead.

Mike Smith

Proud Staffie owner