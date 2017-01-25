Letters: Nick Vinehill, January 24, 2017

One doesn’t necessarily have to be a defender of the European Union, the single market, or an ardent capitalist who’s particularly knowledgable about markets and finance to debunk some of these absurd Brexiter arguments that Article 50 can be invoked just like that and that Tory PM Theresa May should just get on with it because that’s what the voters have demanded.

Such puerile emotions just highlight the degree of ignorance that many of your regular pro-Brexit correspondents have of what the EU is, why it was formed yet alone what’s contained in Article 50.

The EU is not a political ‘federal’ union contrary to all the hype spread throughout the referendum campaign.

The idea that the EU is a monolithic political body that controls all our lives is just sheer fantasy because national sovereign governments with their own fiscal policies still exist and the UK hasn’t even been a member of the Euro currency.

The EU is primarily a monetary union that emerged naturally to fund and oversee Common Market trading arrangements between member states because, despite all the patriotic waffle by the political elite, capitalism and its essential requisite for profits recognises no borders and flags hence the emergence of the single market etc.

The urge to join the then Common Market in 1972 wasn’t determined by lefty liberals but the very type today who want to get out solely as a retiring egoistic gesture and not based on rational economics.

After the post war (‘state funded’) swinging sixties boom elapsed, the UK economy rapidly became known as the ‘sick man of Europe’ and needed a type of monetary welfare state stimulus to assist it and that was why the 1972 Tory Heath government, under duress and without a referendum, took us in.

That wasn’t made clear during the 2016 referendum and certainly not reflected on the simpleton binary choice on the ballot paper.

A member ‘monetary’ state like the UK cannot just leave by invoking Article 50 without tearing the UK’s already fragile economy apart, particularly as it’s funded by bailouts and borrowing and not on realistic economic growth statistics.

The ‘remoaners’ whom Brexiters keep on about are mainly from the world of big business, the CBI, and top UK industrialists whose influence always controls what so called sovereign governments do.

The referendum was never truly democratic anyway as it excluded 16 year olds upwards and EU nationals who had paid UK tax for many years. It was more about the Tories using membership of the EU as a scapegoat for all the UK’s economic ills and covering up their own divisions.

Nick Vinehill, Snettisham