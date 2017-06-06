Letters: Olwyn Barber, June 6, 2017

May I express my sincere thanks to all those who contributed in any way to making the special service marking my 70 years membership of St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, choir such a wonderful and memorable occasion.

When I joined the choir as a 12-year-old schoolgirl I never imagined that seven decades later I would still be singing in the same choir.

Equally, I never imagined that excerpts from my special tribute service would be screened on national TV in the BBC’s popular Sunday afternoon Songs of Praise programme.

Many people contributed to my special service in various ways.

My particular thanks go to St Faith’s rector, the Rev Julie Boyd, for her excellent leadership and detailed planning of the service, to the choir for their wonderful singing on the day, for the choir director Roger Darbishire and organist Jonathan Chaddock , the bell ringers, the Bishop pf Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, for his wonderful personal letter of congratulations and choir member Sue Benstead for her special anniversary cake.

Thanks also for the BBC film crew and presenter the Rev Kate Bottley and finally, to my good friend Richard Parr, for ensuring that my seven decades of singing was well covered in the press, including, of course, excellent coverage in the Lynn News.

Singing in St Faith’s choir has been, as has been quoted, “a joy of my life”, and I hope to be able to continue being a member of the choir for as long as I am able.

Thanks be to God.

With my heartfelt thanks to all my St Faith’s friends,

Olwyn Barber

Gaywood