Letters: Phil Wagstaff, June 2, 2017

The latest captain of our £18m leaky Queen Elizabeth Hospital, ex-Naval officer Jon Green, has fired off the most opaque of warnings, I think.

Hidden inside an impenetrable smokescreen of gobbledegook, Mr Green has eyes for ‘value for money’, the ‘right’ staff and ‘resizing’ the hospital after a degree of ‘escalation’. He even throws in an incantation: ‘If you do what you’ve always done you’ll get what we’ve got.’ Beats the sound of one hand clapping in my book.

Once the smoke and mirrors are cleared away what are we left with? Possibly more work for the same pay, merging departments and a dose of universal nostrum, redundancies. Medicine is an art not a science and so is understanding Mr Green. He clearly has something to say – he says exactly the same thing in every paper – I just wish he’d say it clearly.

Phil Wagstaff

Methwold