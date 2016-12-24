Letters: Robert Raab, December 23, 2016

I want to apologise to all the bus drivers in the Lynn area for blaming them for not sticking to the bus timetables.

The problem is that Lynn was built as a small country town, which can’t take any further increase of transport on our roads.

There isn’t any way of changing our transport system in Lynn without shifting the problems to other areas in our town.

Funding for transport infrastructure has been reduced.

The council hasn’t looked at the transport infrastructure we have now and in the future, when it keeps passing planning permission to build thousands of more houses on every green place it gets its hands on.

Building more houses creates a need for an increase in our transport infrastructure, when these houses will create more cars on the roads. These new houses will create more traffic, then you can’t depend on our buses being on time.

The bus services play a big part of our transport infrastructure in getting us to work and to doctor appointments, but most of all getting the elderly out their houses and helping them to stay hfit and healthy, which will mean fewer elderly people using the NHS, which is at breaking point.

The town already tried park and ride, but it didn’t work when you have bags and packages to take on the bus.

And if the roads are grid locked, then many people won’t use park and ride.

All you bus drivers, please accept my apology for blaming you for not keeping to the timetable and have a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Robert Raab

Fairstead Estate