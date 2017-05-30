Letters: Robert Raab, May 30, 2017

I’m replying to Dr MG Little‘s letter (Lynn News, May 19) that his organisation King’s Lynn Without Incineration (KLWIN) haven’t done anything about Norfolk County Council sending our non-recyclable waste to a polluting incinerator in Suffolk and across the North Sea.

Dr Little said that KLWIN are waiting for a better way to get rid of our non-recyclable waste in Norfolk.

How many more years is KLWIN going to wait? We need to get a replacement for incinerators now so more people don’t die from air pollution.

Dr Little said that European countries depend on incinerators for their heating and power. The simple answer to this is to use more renewable energy, such as wind, wave and solar power.

This can be done when one day this year England didn’t use any coal power stations and used other forms to produce energy power. This actually happened, for four days. Scottish wind farms generated more electricity than all of Scotland used. The EU has so much money that they waste which could go on renewable energy to replace these incinerators for their heating and power. This will also decrease air pollution.

Robert Raab, Fairstead, King’s Lynn