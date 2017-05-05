Letters: Robert Raab, May 5, 2017

I’m replying to Dr MG Little letter (Incinerator: Danger of revival remains, Tuesday, April 25).

Dr MG Little, you said your group KLWIN still exists and it is still against incineration.

Then why didn’t your group do anything about the many contracts that Norfolk county councillors made over many years with the county of Suffolk, sending our waste to their incinerator?

No matter which incinerator it is, you said your group is against incineration.

Any dirty, burning, polluting incinerator isn’t good for the people of Norfolk and the world no matter where the incinerator is.

Now that the council been sending their waste to the Suffolk’s incinerator for many years and your group didn’t object to this, the Norfolk councillors washed their hands of finding an alternative way of getting rid of waste instead of using incinerators.

Dr MG Little, can you please take this message back to your group KLWIN, the world doesn’t need dirty, polluting incineration in the world, no matter where in the world the incinerator is located. Incineration is the worst way to get rid of waste.

I want to thank you for any help you can give on the above matters.

Robert Raab

Fairstead Estate, Lynn