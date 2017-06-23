Letters: Ross Pooley, June 23, 2017

Boris Johnson as our next leader? Really? What an embarrassing disaster that would be.

I read a recent letter from Mr David Fleming (Lynn News, June 16) who endorses Boris because he is a “charismatic entertainer”. I think our great country deserves much better than a silly posh boy. He is a terrible politician.

Look at this week when he told a Labour MP “to get stuffed” after he complained about cuts and closures Boris made to the London Fire Brigade. Boris was immediately asked to withdraw the remark, he went on to say, “I’m sorry, I apologize, it just popped out,I’m sorry.” He lacks professionalism. His answer sums him up really.

He makes constant mistakes and is always back tracking. After the General Election he boasted: “I’m delighted the Tories win the seat of Clwyd South” which the Tories didn’t win. Labour won it by more than 4,000 votes. He clearly has no interest in the lives of normal working people of the UK.

If that’s the best the Tories have then Labour will get a landslide at the next General Election.

We need a complete change of political style, get the self-serving Tories out and get Labour in. For all our sakes.