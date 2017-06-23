Letters: Sir Henry Bellingham

First of all, I would like to say a huge thank you to the 29,408 people who voted for me on June 8.

This amounts to 60.25% of the vote, and I am truly humbled that so many people have put their faith and trust in me for this forthcoming Parliament.

As always, I will do my level best to serve everyone regardless of party politics. Although my own vote in North West Norfolk was an emphatic one, I am acutely aware that elsewhere in the country it was a very different picture with sitting MPs across all parties losing their seats.

The result is obviously a Hung Parliament, a Minority Government and substantial uncertainty.

In my own opinion, this will mean that more than ever MPs must listen to their constituents, take up their different concerns, hold the Government to account and most crucially, act in the national interest.

Finally, I would like to thank the Lynn News for the efforts that you put into organising the very well attended hustings that took place on May 30.