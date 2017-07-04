Letters: Steve Mackinder, July 4, 2017

I was pleased to see how swiftly the North Lynn community took up Francis Bone’s challenge to clean up some hideous grot-spots in their vicinity.

It is always gratifying to see what happens when people take control of their own destiny on any level from politics to litter. Relying upon the local authorities to deal with the simplest of requests seems be a forlorn hope in these days of tightened belts and increasing demands on their beleaguered resources. Power to the people seemed an old-fashioned sentiment but this brilliant example shows you don’t need to send endless (and fruitless)emails begging for help, you just have to mobilise people, get off your backsides and deal with your local problems yourselves.

More power to your initiative Mr Bone.