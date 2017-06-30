Letters: Sue Goldsmith, June 30, 2017

I would like to add my comments to the gentleman’s letter about unhelpful bus drivers on the North Lynn 2 service.

I’m not saying they are all the same, usually I have found them quite pleasant, but not the driver I encountered on the 11.45am on June 20. As I approached the NL2 bus, which was parked at the appropriate bay, the driver sat there with the doors closed. I had three very large bags of shopping, mostly frozen food and it was one of the hottest days of the year. I smiled and indicated I wanted to get on, but he shook his head and swiftly reversed out of the bay. So thanks very much, Mr Driver for leaving me to wait another 25 minutes in the scorching heat.