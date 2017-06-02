Letters: Sylvia Ruskin, June 2, 2017

I am sure that I speak for all of the ladies who attended the recent reunion for King’s Lynn High School in sending a special thank you to Pauline Mann who organised the event.

As on previous occasions she did a splendid job and we are all grateful to her. It was a beautiful day and so nice to meet with friends from our youth and reminisce and hear about our lives after our schooldays. These reunions are looked forward to with everyone wondering who will be able to make the day. Thanks must also be extended to the staff at Marriott’s Warehouse who looked after everyone very well.

Sylvia Ruskin

Priory Chase, Downham Market