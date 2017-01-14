Letters: Vicky Fairweather, January 13, 2017

I was very interested to read your article about problems experienced at the new Hamburg Way/Spenser Road roundabout.

There is another aspect of this road redevelopment which is also causing problems, and this is the Spenser Road crossing of the Sandringham Railway Path – the main cycle and walking route from the Woottons and Reffley into the town. This crossing is a cyclist/pedestrian priority crossing, so drivers are required to give way to people using the cycle and footway. However, despite the clear markings, many drivers do not stop to allow those using the cycle path to cross. Some of the confusion is understandable. The idea of a cycle path having priority over a road is quite new for the UK and the signage should be clearer. This needs to be addressed as soon as possible, particularly as there are two more new road crossings on this cycle path due to open as part of the new housing development, and both of these new crossings are built to the same design as the Spenser Road crossing. I urge Norfolk County Council to look again at the issues at Spenser Road and identify where confusion is arising, so that all three crossings can be corrected for the safety of all concerned.

Vicky Fairweather

Annes Close, Lynn