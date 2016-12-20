Letters: WJ Blundell, December 20, 2016

I cannot believe the cheek and arrogance of this Government.

They have cut social care to the bone and cut the councils’ budgets by billions so they can no longer pay for elderly social care. That is why we have thousands of elderly people laying in beds in hospitals throughout the country with nowhere to go. Now this uncaring government is considering allowing councils to raise council taxes to pay for social care. Is it not time to stop these savage cuts after six years? In Norfolk the heads of the firefighters are concerned the cuts have gone too far and worried if there is a major incident that they may not be able to respond and give the public what they deserve.

Of course, Tory minister Brandon Lewis said they are wrong and have everything they require. I like to believe the people who know, those who are in the front line, not someone in an office looking at accounts. This government is prepared to put people’s lives at risk for money. We have seen this recently with the prison officers who had to take unofficial strike action.

W J Blundell, Cypress Place, Hunstanton