Letters: WJ Blundell, January 10, 2017

My New Year wish is for the Government to scrap all further cuts and cancel the very unfair bedroom tax.

Six years of cuts is far too long and they have not achieved their targets but caused misery to millions.

The Government should take action against Capita and Atos who have been given £500 million between them to assess people on disability benefit. Out of 90,000 claimants who were told by Capita and Atos they’re fit for work and lost the benefit, 61 per cent got their benefit back on appeal.

They have caused misery to ill people and to the Government in paying them fortunes to do it.

Out of the 14 highest earning MPs in 2016, 12 are Tory MPs, including our own MP Henry Bellingham. The other two are Lib Dems. They all voted for cuts, hurting the poorest and most vulnerable people. They have no idea about how people live. Even Theresa May’s husband is a millionaire banker.

The Prime Minister in her Christmas speech spoke of division in the country. Very true, but it is the Tory government who have caused it. The gap between them and us is at its widest. The typical Thatcher doctrine, is split the people and you have won. Finally, Iain Duncan Smith, former works and pensions secretary, was being paid £500 an hour for giving speeches, but took benefits from the poor and disabled. Can he sink any lower?

This year, please Prime Minister, let’s have some fairness. For six years you have hammered the poorest and most vulnerable. How about bringing your attention to the rich, wealthy or big businesses which don’t pay their fair share of taxes, which would bring billions into the country? I won’t hold my breath as these are the type of people you admire.

W J Blundell, Cypress Place, Hunstanton