Letters: WJ Blundell, January 20, 2017

What a brilliant letter from Dan O’Connor (Lynn News January 13) about the NHS and the lies and spin told by this Government.

As he says, the Prime Minister talks of a five-year plan. More smoke and mirrors. The NHS ship is sinking now, in five years time it will have sunk without trace. Of course, that is what this government wants, that has been the plan since they took office in 2010. The NHS is underfunded, the government has not put any new money in but has taken it away. Any money that has been put in was taken from other sections of the health department, adults, children and mental health care. That is why there are thousands of elderly people in beds in hospital with nowhere to go. Theresa May is in denial about the NHS. Her and her millionaire cronies can afford to be private patients. Seven thousand beds have been lost since 2010. The Prime Minister talks of a fairer society. Tell that to the thousands of disabled people who had their benefits cut or frozen and the degrading treatment people on DLA are having to put up with to try to keep their benefits.

Why is it that there are two foreign companies testing people – a French and an American company sharing £500 million? This NHS crisis was on the Tory government watch, Labour can’t be blamed.

WJ Blundell, Cypress Place, Hunstanton