Allitt: I’ll continue to build King’s Lynn Young Stars’ future

King’s Lynn Stars team boss Dale Allitt says his approach to the National League will be no different in 2017 — as he continues to build for the future.

The league’s rules and regulations were confirmed at Tuesday’s AGM and the third tier will once again consist of 12 clubs with Lakeside and Plymouth replacing Rye House Raiders while Belle Vue and Coventry will link together.

Meanwhile, the National League points limit has dropped slightly and teams will be built up to 39 points.

The top four teams will compete in the end-of-season play-offs where the winners will once again be crowned National League champions.

Allitt says his team construction will revolve around the same philosophy – developing stars of the future.

“The National League is split in certain aspects nowadays and different clubs have got different agendas,” Allitt said.

“You’ve got clubs who have dropped down from higher divisions who have got the finances to help them focus on their aim of success then there’s other clubs like ourselves who are driven by the opportunity to help discover future talents.

“Don’t get me wrong, a club like Birmingham last year showed that you can do both, but we have to be realistic and as a secondary club, the Young Stars are always on a limited budget.

“But we hold our heads up high and we are very proud of what we have achieved over the years.

“We have given riders opportunities who have progressed as part of the Young Stars and have gone on to represent the Stars in the Elite League.

“That’s what we’re all about and that’s what we’ll be aiming to do again in 2017.

“We want riders to grow within the club and we’ve got some exciting young riders in mind for next season.

“The young, British riders in the National League are a pleasure to work with and we’d love people to come and get behind our stars of the future during the 2017 season.”

l The 2016 Stars captain Rory Schlein, who has joined Ipswich Witches, successfully underwent an operation on Tuesday at Saint Cross Hospital in Rugby.

The Australian had a metal rod removed from his back due to the right side of the rod being bent which was causing him discomfort.

However, the operation went well and Schlein – who severely injured his back in 2015 – will begin training in the new year ahead of next season.