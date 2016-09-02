Lay-by stretch at Piggeries hogs Ten Mile Bank King’s Lynn angling limelight

It’s been a very hard week for anglers fishing Ten Mile Bank – only a handful of fish are showing to the anglers that have gathered on the bank.

The only stretch on TMB that has produced any fish has been the lay-by stretch at the Piggeries; roach, skimmers and the odd seldom bream have shown on both the long and short pole line.

Middle Level, Crooked Chimney-Neepes. Bream to 6lb 9oz showing on the tip during early morning sessions, a catch of six bream reported in a morning stint.

Roach and skimmers have also shown well on the waggler.

Neepes: Odd decent skimmers to 1lb 10oz, roach to 10oz and perch have all been recorded from pole and tip anglers. Perch have been showing on the drop shotting method.

High Road-St Mary’s is again the most popular stretch on the level, quality roach to 10oz frequently showing to seed baits being offered, skimmers to 1lb 8oz and the odd bream to 4lb. Tench to 6lb 9oz have shown to anglers fishing tight in the margin swims on pellet and corn. Maggot has also scored well on the pole line at 7-9 metres.

A brace of perch both just over the 3lb mark have also been reported from the St Mary’s end of the stretch. All methods and all baits have been finding the feeding fish. Seed baits have been particularly rewarding when used on the hook.

Springside: Carp to 14lb show on the method feeder. Tench to 5lb also showing during early morning or late afternoon sessions. Bread flake has been rewarding for both carp and tench, plenty of silvers also showing to the anglers that are targeting them. Best baits have been breadflake, corn, meat, pellet and maggot.

Bear Lake continues to outshine all the other lakes, multiple catches continue to be reported throughout the week. Carp to 16lb 8oz have been showing on the method feeder, local rod Simon Buttery bagging a 11lb 5oz mirror with his very first cast of the session. Best baits this week have been pellet, corn and meat. Average carp to 9lb have been feeding well from all around the lake.

Queen’s Lake: 50lb nets have again been reported, bream from 3-8lb have been showing to the tip anglers on standard bream style feeder tactics, skimmers to 2lb, roach and rudd have all shown on the waggler and pole line.

Shepherd’s Lake: Bream to 6lb have been showing to the bream anglers that have been targeting them, carp to 16lb showing to the carp anglers. Chub continue to show well over the carp feed being offered, 20lb nets of roach, rudd and skimmers also being reported.

Ken Hill: Tench to 3lb, quality roach and rudd also showing to the whip and waggler. Better stamp fish showing when sweetcorn is presented on the hook.

Tottenhill: Carp to 14lb 6oz showing on both carp tactics and match style feeders, bream to 4lb, showing on flavoured baits, when fishing either the tip or pole. Bread flake also showing the odd carp and the quality roach to 1lb.

Pellet, corn, meat and bread have all been rewarding as a hook bait.

KLAA Open Match: Sunday, September 11, Middle Level. Peter’s Bridge stretch.

To book a place contact Ian Hoddy on 07825162206.

Could all anglers fishing the Middle Level be aware of matches taking place on our stretches during the next few weeks and do not fish the match stretch on the day of the match .