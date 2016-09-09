Touching tribute by Swaffham and West Acre duo after UK carp championships third

Local anglers Luke Church and Jason Adams hauled home a third place in the UK Carp Championships this year.

The competition has qualifying rounds, leading onto semi-final rounds ending up with the final, from March to September and around 150 pairs enter the competition.

The matches are 48 hours and are fished as a pair. The total weight of carp caught at the end of each match by each pair determines final positions and decide qualification.

At the qualifying round at Todber Manor fisheries in Dorset in May, this was Jason’s first time competing in any serious competition. There were 12 pairs with the top four going to the semis.

Church, from West Acre, and Adams, who lives in Swaffham, secured fourth spot catching a total of 15 fish for 240lbs 2oz.

Both celebrated their birthdays at the semi-final at Walthamstow reservoirs in London and the winner of each of four sections went through to the finals.

The pair, both previously from Lynn, landed 17 carp for 241lb and this was good enough for a section win.

The final was held at Farlow’s Lake in London on August 26-28. The prize pool was broken down by £30,000, £5,000, £2,500 and £1,000 for the top four spots.

They had travelled down the week before for a practice without success. The draw took place at 9am on the Friday morning. The match began at noon and finished at noon on the Sunday.

Church said: “Throughout the 48 hours we gave it our absolute all, and were always on the pace, twice going into the lead on the Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning with only five hours to go.

“Unfortunately the fish had left our area and on the Sunday morning we dropped down to third place overall. We caught seven carp totalling 114lbs 12oz.

“We were very pleased with our efforts and, considering this was our first time entering this particular competition, we were happy to take home £2.500 between us.

“Sadly Jason’s granddad passed away earlier in the year and it was him that got us both into fishing nearly 20 years ago so we have decided to dedicate our success to him.”

l Membership for 2016/17 at Gullhole private lake in Clenchwarton, which has had good recent catches including carp up to 17lb and a lot of bream, is now available.

Contact the owner, Trevor Collison, on 07780 684142 for more details.