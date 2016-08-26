Brave effort sees Ryston Runners avoid relegation

Southern Athletics League

On Saturday the Ryston Runners Senior Track and Field team travelled to Bromley for the final Southern Athletics League of the season.

Sitting 12th going into this match in which they were pitted against first, second and fifth in the league, they knew that they needed to finish third on the day to have any chance of staying up.

Even though there were issues with athletes arriving on time due to accidents on the M25 causing queues, and also key team members missing, Ryston stepped up and comfortably secured the all important third place. Ryston relegation has been avoided, and the club will stay up in Division Two for the 2017 season, after a tense wait.

There were plenty of personal bests on the day. Che Plant managed two, in the 400m (57.99) and 2000m Steeplechase (7:08.09) as well as throwing the Hammer for the first time. Three PBs went to Lorena Latisaite: 400m (69.19), 2000m Steeplechase (8:25.71) and Shot (7.17m).

Occasional team members Adam Matthews and veteran Malcolm Tuff covered the 5000m, as well as Adam taking on an 800m and Malcolm a 1500m.

It was a good day of sprinting by the younger Ryston athletes. In the Men’s 100m both Quinton Houston (12.14) and Anwar Bouilouta (12.48 1st B String) achieved PBs, while in the Women’s 200m Caitlin Harris-Doy ran a new PB of 32.64. Other PBs on the day fell to Kelly De-Gol in the 800m (2:37) and Holly Chen in the Long Jump (4.61m).

Good points scores were achieved in a variety of events: Men’s Sprint Hurdles 2nd A string and 1st B string for Daniel Yellop and Gareth Hunt; same result for Gareth (1.70m) and Quinton (1.65m) in the High Jump; two second places in the Steeplechase (Robert Simmonds and Che Plant) and Pole Vault (Robert and Ian Hogarth). Robert won the Javelin with a throw of 45.96m. In the Women’s Discus two second places came courtesy of Laura Allen (A 20.88m) and Rebecca Tuff (B 19.84m), and in the Hammer likewise, with Gaye Clarke (A 26.58m) and Laura (B 19.55m) second.