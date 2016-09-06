Magnificent Wissey seven for Fenland Running Club

Seven Fenland Running Club members were at the local Ryston Runners Wissey Half Marathon on Sunday in a field that attracted 233 finishers.

First home for FRC was Richard Hammond who was 29th in a time of 1;30:40. Paul Weigand (65th, 1:39:10) and Andy Wicklen (87th, 1:45:16) were the next FRC men home before the FRC ladies came in taking age category positions. Sam Lyddiatt was 134th and first lady for FRC and bagged 1st LV45 place in a time of 1:53:48 followed by Jane Greenwood in 152nd place in 1:57:07 coming 2nd LV55+. Tracy Adams and Tracey Else finished together in 214th and 215th places respectively in identical times of 2:20:34.

Jonathan Summers at Battle of Britain 10K

n Saturday saw Three Counties members attend Parkruns across three counties. Mark Southwood ran his debut at Peterborough Parkrun with a personal best time.

Also on Saturday, Jonathan Summers competed in the Battle of Britain Spitfire 10K, finishing in under 50 minutes.

A bunch of members armed with white t-shirts took on the Each 5K Colour Dash. The 5K route through The Walks, King’s Lynn, was manned with ‘Colour Pirates’ who showered runners in powdered paint.

Lynn 5K Parkrun: Joseph Hammond – 24:39, Harry Whitelam – 28:34, James Hammond – 29:34, Steve Whitelam – 29:57, Ben Hammond – 33:58, Justeene Hammond – 37:22. Boston 5K Parkrun: Colin Simpson – 22:19 (PB), Sue George – 28:44, Joely Apps – 29:20. Peterborough 5K Parkrun: Mark Southwood – 22:40 (PB). Spitfire 10K, Jonathan Summers – 49:41 (PB). Autumn Wolf Run: Karen Smith – 02:10:00, Anthony Betts – 02:10:00, Gary Bligh – 02:10:00, Dave Lawrence – 02:10:00. Each 5K Colour Dash: Maisie Pratt, Tracy Pratt, Sandra Rhodes, Vicki Drake, Trudy Sayell, Colin Apps, Joely Apps, Emily Key.