Pyatt nets home Ryston Runners club win in Wissey Half Marathon

There were just under 250 finishers in this year’s Wissey Half Marathon, organised by Ryston Runners AC, with Martin Ive at the helm as race director.

It was a home club win for Matt Pyatt, who completed the course from Oxborough and back again via Boughton, in 1:14:24, and was then joined by Warren Armstrong (third/first M40/1:20:05), Simon Able (13th/1:26:06) and Phil Twite (17th/1:28:19) to take first men’s team prize.

Ryston also featured in the awards with Susan Matthews 1st W35 (30th/1:30:50) and Lesley Robins 1st W40 getting a new club age group club record (46th/1:35:21). Lorena Latisaite (53rd/1:36:10) joined Susan and Lesley in collecting the first women’s team trophies.

Other Ryston results: 31 Neil Stapleton 1:30:53, 52 Darren Smith 1:36:08, 58 Kevin Howlett 1:37:11, 61 Les Scott 1:37:34, 63 Carl Manning 1:39:04, 68 Jacky Walsingham 1:39:42, 74 Barry Smith 1:42:17, 105 Paul Carter 1:48:37, 132 Juliette Meek 1:53:23, 138 Martin Hammond 1:54:06, 168 Jamie Bransgrove 2:01:03, 172 Jeff Reed 2:02:06, 205 Claire Emery 2:11:17.

This was an all-out club effort with many members also involved marshalling, operating drinks stations, doing results, and providing the now legendary Ryston refreshments. The finishing memento glasses, with an option to fill them from a barrel of Denver Two Rivers Brewery “Hares Hopping” ale were largely well received, and the trophies were supplied by the number sponsors, Downham-based company Medals for All.

l Ryston Runners AC’s club secretary Richard Dickson took part in The Rat Race Man vs Mountain event in Wales. The run started at Caenarfon Castle in the rain and should have been 13 miles to the summit of Mount Snowdonia but due to the rain and gusts of wind up to 60mph competitors were stopped half a mile from the summit.

The next leg of the run was eight miles to Llanberis, where they had to run up a vertical km with an elevation gain of 250 metres, then to the lakes for various water based activities including a 25 metre plunge and abseiling, with a small assault course to finish. The overall altitude gain of the run was 5,203 feet.

There were 1,312 finishers of which Richard was 135th, with an official time of 4:23:24, which included some waiting time at the water activities. His own running watch showed 4:13:53.