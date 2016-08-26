Ryston athlete Thea throws PB and club record

Three Ryston athletes were in action at Oxford at the weekend as part of the Norfolk team in the Southern Counties Inter Counties Track & Field match.

Thea Howlett had been selected to throw the Javelin in the U15 Girls’ category and did not disappoint, throwing a new PB and club AG record of 33.66m for fifth place in difficult windy conditions.

She then stepped in to cover the Shot for the team in the unexpected absence of the selected athlete, and extended her PB and CR to 9.32m with a big first throw in the rain.

Kate Willis was also in the Norfolk U15G team, competing in the 800m and finished fifth in her heat, unfortunately only a few seconds away from qualifying for the final.

Hannah Brown competed in the U20 400m, cruising through the first round to qualify for the final, which was a tough race in the wind and rain.

Despite coming back from an injury, she positioned well.