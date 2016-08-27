Ryston Runners ace Stanforth places second at Reepham 10K

Just four Ryston Runners members went to the Reepham 10K on Sunday, but all recorded good results.
Callum Stanforth was second overall with a time of 36:06, reflecting the nature of the course. Adam Howard was sixth overall in 38:19. Lorena Latisaite was 4th woman to finish picking up an award in the SW category with a run of 43:44, and Jan Manning ran 45:59 for sixth place in the SW race, although she is a W35, and would easily have won that category had Masters’ age groups been recognised at the event.
