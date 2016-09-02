Ryston Runners rule Dereham 5K road roost

Having successfully celebrated, with a well-attended social event on Friday, 30 years since the founding of the club, members of Ryston Runners demonstrated their road running excellence when almost 20 of them turned out for the Dereham 5K and went away with at least 10 of the category prizes.

Designated August “Race of the Month” by the club’s road running rep, Andy Harrod, it was a well supported event with over 300 finishers.

MLNF Rys Dereham 5K

Second home overall was Callum Stanforth in 16:23, therefore taking the second SM trophy, with Warren Armstrong just under a minute behind cleaning up in the M40s in ninth overall with 17:17. Martin Sheldrick, 26th overall, won the M45 category in 18:27 and Pete Johnson, 38th, did likewise in the M60s, with 18:54.

Not to be outdone, the Ryston women went home with the 2nd SW trophy, courtesy of Lorena Latisaite, 72nd overall in 20:14 (PB by over a minute), first places in the W40 and W45 categories, through Lesley Robins and Pauline Drewery, 90th and 116th, with times of 20:56 and 22:00 respectively.

Jo Isbill, placing third in the W50 category and 139th overall, took just over 20 seconds off the club age group record for the distance, set three years ago over the same course, with a new mark of 22:37.

Also recording a PB on the day was Adam Howard, 16th in the race with 17:34. Other Ryston finishers were: 32 Neil Stapleton 18:39 (PB), 43 Shaun Mann 19:05, 48 Stewart Robins 18:18, 68 Ian Milburn 20:10, 81 Jonathan Hawes 20:35, 87 Darren Smith 20:47, 100 Jan Manning 21:15, 234 Mick Ennis 27:35, 244 Andrew Green 27:56, 264 Andy Harrod 29:11.