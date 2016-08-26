West Norfolk AC U13 girls star with joint East Anglian first

West Norfolk AC jointly held the last East Anglian league match of the season with Ryston Runners AC and were rewarded with a fantastic joint first place with Cambridge in the Under 13 girls age group.

This was a fine all round team effort with sprinter Amber Scott performing well in 100m and 200m and placing third in the Long Jump A string in 4.06m.

Bex Cousins

Hannah Stoutt was second in the B 100m, third in the A shot and fourth in the Discus.

Millie Bastian had a good day jumping well in the long jump and having good runs in both 200m and 800m (1st B string in 3.00.1). Abby Watson jumped a new PB for third in the high jump (1.30m) and picked up decent points in the 800m.

Poppy Dunmore ran a gruelling 1500m in 6.14 for third, won the B string high jump and scored well in the javelin. The team together ran a fine 4x100m relay second spot.

A smaller U15 team were led by Rachel Chapman winning the 75m hurdles A string in 12.4. Lucy Lim won the B string hurdles in 13.2 and ran well in the 100m and scored well in the discus. Ella Scott placed third in the A long jump (4.04m), second in the discus and ran her 100m in 14.7.

The West Norfolk Ladies (including U17s) put in a fantastic performance and team effort scoring a huge total and finishing second overall. Georgie Lingham was second in the 100m A string (13.4) and third in the high jump. Lingham was joined in the 100m by Hannah Greenhalgh who won the B string. Greenhalgh went on to finish second in the 100m hurdles A string stepping up an age group, and third in the triple jump.

Nasteho Ali scored well for the club in long jump, 200m and 300m and likewise Emma Dewdney proved as ever that she is a team player, scoring well in triple jump, shot and winning the 80m hurdles.

There was a fine double first in the 800m with Rebecca Cousins winning A string (2.24.2) and Nicky Neill B string (2.30.3). Neill also placed second in the 400m and javelin. Bryony Normanton won the B 400m in 66.9 and placed third in the A 1500 (5.19.8).Katrina Wasteney was another who put in a great shift for the team scoring well in 1500m, winning the B 100m hurdles and picking up decent points in the hammer and discus. Michaela Raine sprinted well for second in the 200m (29.3) and also 300m (46.4), both A string, and scored well in the javelin. Hannah Munnelly continued to improve with a decent long jump. Jude Falkner won the hammer (36.48m)and placed 4th in both javelin and discus. The team came together well for a fine second place in the relay (Ali, Dewdney, Raine and Greenhalgh).

Under 11 athletes compete as individuals and a number represented the club. Thomas O’Neill performed well in the sprint and long jump (2.99m) with Charlie Dunmore managing the best long jump of the day (3.63m). Ryan Wood sprinted well in 13.2 for 80m and placed third in the 600m (2.03.8). Holly Lawrence was the quickest female U11 sprinter (12.8), had the longest long jump (3.29m) and did well in the 600m (2.09).

Under 13 newcomer Harry Weeks had a fantastic start to his career. Weeks jumped 4.04m for third in the long jump, ran a decent 100m in 14.8 but saved his best for a fantastic 800m (2nd in 2.44.6).

U17 Rahim Benson won the long jump with a big 6.04m, followed this up with a 200m victory in 24.9 and placed second in the 100m hurdles (15.3). David Vincent ran 13.9 for his 100m and Harry Knight threw 11.71m for second in the shot and 27.55m for a hammer win.

The U15 boys performed well for second overall. Luke Batterham won the 200m A in 25.4 and placed second in the 100m A (12.5). Nathan Smalls ran 12.6 for second in the B 100m and followed this up with second in the long jump.

Ben Richards managed 1.30m in the high jump, 22.66m in the javelin and a brave 1500m in 5.45. Charlie Williams was back to his best with a fine 300m victory (40.1).

Williams added 11.16m for second in the triple jump and 24.41m in the discus. Brother Alfie Williams had a fine day with three PBs. His 13.6 in the 80m hurdles was a fine run and added 25.03m in the javelin for second and 11.16 in the shot, also 2nd. Arthur Knight placed second in the hammer with 22.58m and won the B discus in 22.08m.

The U15s capped a fine day with a stirring relay victory brought home by Smalls.

The Senior Men also had a fine day, placing second overall to Cambridge. James Greenhalgh led the way with a classy 110m hurdles A string victory in 16.7 over the senior height by a massive four seconds. Greenhalgh also won the triple jump A in 12.09 and placed second in both long jump (6.11m) and 200m (24.0).

Alan Williams scored well in the throws with a fine hammer PB of 20.12m his best effort. Williams showed his versatility with an excellent second place in the B string high jump (1.25m).

Jack Pishorn threw 20.43m in the javelin and 13.96m in the discus. Pishorn also scored well in 100m and 200m. Team captain Adam Dewdney threw 6.36m in the shot and jumped 8.36m for second in the B triple jump. Dewdney also long-jumped over 4 metres.

Neil Watson continues to improve over the middle distance events with a fine 800m and 1500m (5.23.8) but couldn’t beat his daughter’s high jump clearing 1.25m but scored valuable points. Ben Collison, who field refereed for the day, found time for a 4.38.9, 1500m and Simon Robertson placed second in the B string 800m (2.46.3).

In the 400m Leigh Roberton ran 60.3 for third in the A string and David Hardingham ran 66.7 for second in the B race. Wesley Houghton ran a fine 100m in 14.1. The relay team placed 2nd.