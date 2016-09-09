West Norfolk athlete Luke’s national school bronze

On a blustery day at Loughborough, West Norfolk AC’s Luke Batterham competed in the national School Games for the Midlands team.

This event features competitors from all of the UK. It was a day of mixed emotions for Batterham in the 100m.

Neil Watson (147) Ben Collison (148)

He ran a storming race to finish in third spot in 12.43secs: good for the conditions but due to the points system used for different grades of disability finished in fifth; still a good result.

Prior to the 200m he had a discussion with his parents and coach and it was decided to forget this and go for a time straight from the gun.

He finished first at least five metres in front of the second placed athlete in a time of 25.19secs. After the points working he was awarded a bronze medal.

With this season’s ambulant events over he will compete for WNAC under 15’s at Bury St Edmunds in the final of the East Anglian League.

Three members of WNAC continued their preparation for the upcoming Round Norfolk Relay last weekend.

Ben Collison and Neil Watson took part in the Wissey Half Marathon.

Ben was trying out some energy gels to see if they would help him for his leg, but he had a problem after the first one and was disappointed with his run.

He still finished 19th male in a time of 1:28:51, which equates to 6:46 for each mile.

Neil decide to have a steady run knowing he would be running six miles further on his leg on the RNR, ran 1:36:46 averaging 7.23 per mile, close to the time he will be doing for his leg.

Tamlin Hegarty, also a member of King’s Lynn Triathlon club, did the Wells Triathlon as her preparation with a 1500m swim in 26 minutes and a 40k bike ride in 90 minutes and finished with a 10k run in a time of 60 minutes saying afterwards she loved it.