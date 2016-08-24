West Norfolk athletes’ Woodford Green wins at Southern League finale

West Norfolk Athletic Club travelled to Woodford Green, London for the final round of the Southern Athletics League.

With near hurricane conditions throughout the day the team competed well against the four top teams in Division Three.

Ben Collison showed grit and determination competing in a mixture of events. Rebecca Cousins ended her track season by clinching a 800m win and a well deserved 400m second place finish. Adam Dewdney ran a impressive 100m with a personal best time of 13.7 and Matthew Bailey was pleased with his performance in the 110m Hurdles winning comfortably in 16.3 seconds.

Manager Dewdney said: “It’s brilliant to finish mid-table in what has been the best season for the club since entering the league.”