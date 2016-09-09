Wins in Eastern Masters for Ryston Runners

Five Ryston Runners athletes contended with very variable weather conditions at the 2016 Eastern Masters AC Track & Field Championships, Biggleswade.

Dan Yellop (M35) got no further than his warm up before deciding to pull down the curtain on any competition due to injury concerns.

Paul Harrison (M45) was also suffering with a tight hamstring, so performed below par but still placed second in long jump (LJ) with 4m 28 and first in triple jump (TJ) 9m 97.

In the M50 competition David Lane started with 3.5m PB in Discus for sixth place with 24m 88. He won his 400mH in 84.53, and placed second in HJ with 1m 30, LJ with 4m 61 and TJ with 9m 22.

Gaye Clarke placed 2nd in the W55, LJ with 3m 81 and won the 80mH with 15.13. Paul Oakes won the M60 PV with a leap of 2m 63 and placed second in HJ, clearing 1m 25 before scratching from his LJ competition due to conditions.

Both Ryston Masters’ teams are competing in the EMAC T&F League finals at Bedford this coming weekend.