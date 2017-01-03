Bailey is back with King’s Lynn Young Stars for fourth year

Josh Bailey will be back with the King’s Lynn Young Stars for a fourth successive year in 2017.

The 19-year-old local lad began his career with the Norfolk outfit in 2014 and has remained with the club in the National League ever since.

Bailey’s 2016 campaign was cut short after breaking his collarbone, but is now back fully fit and looking to continue his impressive progression at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Young Stars team manager Scott Campos said: “Josh has improved year-on-year and we can’t wait to watch him continue improving again with us in 2017.

“He’s just got better and better and he worked his way to our No.1 spot last season and it was fully deserved for the hard work he’s put in over the years.

“His dedication and skill was also rewarded when he earned himself a team spot with Scunthorpe last year, where he’ll also be doubling-up once again this year.

“Josh is a natural racer and he’ll be looking to properly kick on this year which can only be good news for the Young Stars.

“With him, Danny Phillips and one other rider in mind, we’re going to have a very exciting battle for the No.1 race jacket next season.

“For us that’s great and it’s a bit of healthy competition within the team that could really prove to be beneficial.”