Battling King’s Lynn Stars lose to league leaders

Swindon Robins 48 King’s Lynn Stars 41

The King’s Lynn Stars narrowly missed out on a consolation league point as they went down 48-41 at league leaders Swindon on Monday night.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars produced a battling display against a Robins side who had sensationally won their previous 12 meetings.

But the Norfolk outfit didn’t quite have enough in the tank to end the Wiltshire men’s winning streak and were sent home with nothing to show for their hard-fought efforts.

The Stars pulled level with five races gone before conceding a 5-1 in the very next heat as they fell behind by four.

But a significant moment in the fixture came in Heat Seven. With Robins reserve Bradley Wilson-Dean already retired from the race with bike problems, Stars man Michael Palm Toft then endured mechanical issues of his own and was unable to complete the four laps - missing out on the point that would have seen King’s Lynn eventually walk away with a league point in the bag.

But it wasn’t meant to be and despite a Heat 12 5-1 pulling the Stars back to within five points of their opponents, Swindon secured a 4-2 in the next race and the Stars had no response.

King’s Lynn racer Thomas Jorgensen said: “We’re certainly experiencing some mixed feelings after that one because it was a great effort from the team - but we go home with nothing.

“With Swindon in the form that they’re in, to keep them so close throughout the whole of the meeting was something not too many teams have managed lately so we should feel proud for that.

“I think we deserved a point from this meeting but it is a bit hard to take that we just missed out in the end.

“They’d had a lot of rain in the build-up to the meeting and that made conditions quite tougher than usual.

“It meant you had to be quick out of the starts and unfortunately I think that’s where we gave them a bit of an advantage.

“But the spirit is good and we should be holding our heads high after a performance like that against opponents like Swindon.

“There’s plenty of positives to take into Wednesday’s home double-header against Wolverhampton and hopefully we can get some more points on the board for the fans.”

Swindon Robins 48: Jason Doyle 12, David Bellego 9, Tobiasz Musielak 8+1, Nick Morris 8, Adam Ellis 6+1, Bradley Wilson-Dean 4+1, James Sarjeant 1+1.

King’s Lynn Stars41: Michael Palm-Toft 9, Thomas Jorgensen 8+1, Tomas H Jonasson 6, Josh Auty 5+1, Kai Huckenbeck 4+2, Robert Lambert 5, Tero Aarnio 4+1.