Birthday boy Porsing gives new-look King’s Lynn Stars a thumbs-up

King’s Lynn Stars birthday boy Nicklas Porsing has given the new speedway regime at the Adrian Flux Arena the thumbs-up.

The Downham-based Dane, 24 years-old today, has raced for Lynn during each of the last four seasons, but wants to become an established figure in the UK’s top flight, now called the SGB Premiership from 2017.

The former Under-21 World Cup champion, speaking for the first time since last month it was announced he would be appearing in a Roger Warnes Transport Stars race jacket during the forthcoming campaign, said: “Everything is going smoothly.

“I’ve got some local sponsors, which I’m very happy about, helping me out.”

Porsing is enthusiastic about the new set-up at the Saddlebow Road stadium outfit, which sees Dale Allitt becoming team manager, co-promoter Rob Lyon taking over the day to day running of the club and Stars owner Keith ‘Buster’ Chapman taking a back seat as he tackles the demands of chairing the British Speedway Promoters Association (BSPA).

The Herning-born rider commented: “I think Dale and Rob working together and Buster concentrating on his BSPA stuff, in my opinion it will only do the club better, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Lynn struggled last year in what was the Elite League, ending up sixth out of eight teams in their worst finish since 2012.

However Porsing believes their fortunes are on the up and welcomes former Chris Holder who replaces the unavailable number one Niels-Kristian Iversen: “I think the team looks good.

“I don’t think they could have found a better substitute for Niels. I can’t see why we shouldn’t end up at the top.”

He turns 24 today (Saturday, January 7), and has been on a whistle-stop trek around Europe over the festive period.

Porsing added on Thursday: “I’m still abroad. I was in Denmark over Christmas and The New Year.

“I’m in Poland at the moment, and will be in the Ukraine tomorrow. My girlfriend is Ukrainian and they are having Christmas on the seventh of January, on my birthday! I’ve got another Christmas to celebrate!

“I’m going to Sweden for my Swedish team on the 15th of January, and then going to England on February first, just to make sure the last pieces are sorted.”

* Former Stars rider David Howe is set to make a track return in Simon Lambert’s Testimonial at Lynn.

Ex-British U21 Champion Howe called time on his racing career in 2015 but will line-up for Lambert’s big meeting on Sunday, March 26, joining Ulrich Ostergaard and Kenneth Hansen as confirmed starters so far.

Howe said: “I’ve known Simon since he was a kid hanging around the tracks, but the first time I really got to know him was when we both joined Scunthorpe in 2009. He was a great team-mate and always helpful to be around.

“To be honest, I can’t believe he is having a Testimonial, as I still think of him as being in his teens. I was really pleased to be asked to ride, even if it is just for one meeting.”